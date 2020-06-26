Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700, positive cases up by 493

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa surpassed 700 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday and known additional positive cases jumped by 493 in the last 24 hours.

State health data shows the state with 27,555 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, about 9.8% of those tested overall. Seven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours put the state at 701 total known deaths since state officials began tracking the virus in March.

Counties showing significant increases in known positive cases in recent days include Story and Johnson, where local health officials have attributed the increase to young adults in college communities where increasingly active bar scenes have been reported. Both counties are posting a positive rate above 10%.

Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged Thursday that positive test results among young adults has been increasing, with 55% of positive cases statewide since June 1 occurring in adults aged 18 to 40. That’s a significant increase from April when positive tests in that age group were 41%.

Governors in Florida and Texas reversed course and clamped down on bars again Friday as cases surged.

Reynolds said she monitors actions in other states but “ultimately we have to make decisions based on what we’re seeing in Iowa.”