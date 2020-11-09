Investors encounter trading issues at some brokerages

Investors ran into trading difficulties Monday as several leading brokerage firms experienced technical issues that limited user access.

The issues arose as the S&P 500 surged above its previous record level on positive news from Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine.

The Charles Schwab Corp. said some of its investor applications had “technical issues" early in the morning, which resulted in some clients being unable to log into their accounts. The company says the issues have been resolved.

TD Ameritrade, which was recently acquired by Schwab, said some of its clients had difficulty accessing or faced slowness across several of its platforms this morning due to heavy volumes of activity.

Fidelity Investments said its customers are able to access its online systems but that some may have experienced slower processing speeds for a short period when the market opened due to extremely high volumes, but trades were processed.

Stocks jumped Monday, in the first day of trading since the presidential election was called for Democrat Joe Biden, though the moves were driven largely by the vaccine news. Some Schwab clients complained on Twitter and elsewhere saying the technical issue was costing them greatly as they tried to sell on the market’s jump.

TD Ameritrade said it was working to resolve the issue but suggested clients use its web platform, the thinkorswim mobile app, or the thinkorswim desktop app to access their accounts and execute trades.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and take the performance and reliability of our trading platforms very seriously," company spokeswoman Margaret Farrell said in a statement.

Vanguard also said its clients may have experienced difficulty accessing their accounts on Monday. The company said the issue has been resolved and suggested clients clear their internet cache and cookies, and recycle their web browser, before logging back on.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.8% in midday trading Monday and is is on track to close at a record for the first time in more than two months. Markets in Europe, where a surge in virus cases has forced government to bring back some restrictions on business, rose even further.