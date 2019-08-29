Investigators rule New Mexico fireworks explosion accidental

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Investigators have determined that a fireworks explosion that killed a New Mexico firefighter and severely injured another was accidental.

The Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday that Roswell firefighters were packaging fireworks on June 5 for the city's Independence Day celebration when the explosion occurred.

The blast led to the death of 46-year-old Jeff Stroble on July 21. Hoby Bonham was sent home from the hospital in late June.

The report from the state fire marshal's office says the firefighters were fusing aerial shell fireworks with electric matches.

It says an initial explosion caused the rest of the fireworks to ignite, blowing out the walls of a building at the Roswell International Air Center.

The city declined to comment, citing possible litigation over the blast.

