Investigation underway into razor blades affixed to cars

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California have started an investigation into multiple reports of razor blades being found on cars in Temecula, including blades affixed to vehicle door handles.

Resident Kristen Dalton reported the first incident Thursday to the Temecula Sheriff's Department after she discovered multiple razor blades on her car door handle, KCBS-TV reported Monday.

The razor blades were placed in a manner likely to cause injury with two blades pointed up and two pointed down, investigators said.

No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.

Another resident reported an incident Friday of a single razor blade found on the front of their vehicle, police said.

Police do not believe the reports are related, authorities said.

Police encourage people to use caution when opening their vehicle doors and immediately report any incidents to sheriff's office authorities.