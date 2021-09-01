Investigation identifies remains found in Montana wilderness

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Investigators using forensic genealogy have been able to identify human remains found in a southwestern Montana wilderness area seven years ago as a Texas man who was last seen by his parents in 2011, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.

Earlier this year, Dunkerson and the Missoula County cold case squad partnered with Texas DNA lab Othram Inc. to compare DNA gathered from the skeletonized remains to commercial DNA databases. The lab identified two people believed to be the parents of the man.