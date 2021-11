NEW CANAAN — Second graders headed to the woods on their school’s campus to exercise their imagination, finding their inspiration after reading “Roxaboxen.”

The award-winning children’s book was written by Alice McLerran and illustrated by Barbara Cooney.

Students at New Canaan Country School explored the school’s 35-acre woodlands for several hours, either in small groups or individually. The children collected fallen branches, stacked logs, piled stones and swept leaves aside to make roadways and paths as they created an imaginary town.

Back in the classrooms later that afternoon, students connected their experiences to the school’s mission and core values, which honor courage, curiosity, creativity and kindness.

The second grade “Day of Roxaboxen,” which was held Oct. 20, is just one of many Country School traditions that combine traditional teaching methods, such as a read-aloud stories, with an experiential component.

“It was a joy to watch students express themselves as individuals, while also working together to form their own special community,” Grade 2 teacher Caitlin Bellgamba said. “The ability to imagine, and then act upon that imagination, is a crucial part of childhood. It’s a fundamental underpinning of creative problem-solving and entrepreneurial thinking. Plus, it has the added benefit of being a lovely way to spend a morning.”

New Canaan Country School is a co-ed, independent day school for students in preK through Grade 9. For more information, visit countryschool.net.