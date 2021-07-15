'Inspirational' student, 62, amid NY makeshift morgue's dead JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 7:39 a.m.
1 of11 Edwina Frances Martin, Staten Island’s public administrator of estates, left, says a few words during a burial of four people at a cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The deceased died during the coronavirus pandemic and were being stored at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn. The facility is out of sight and mind for many for many as the city celebrates its pandemic progress but stands as a reminder of the loss, upheaval and wrenching choices the virus inflicted in one of its deadliest U.S. hotspots. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo, the Statue of Liberty rises in the distance above trucks at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn. The facility is out of sight and mind for many as the city celebrates its pandemic progress but stands as a reminder of the loss, upheaval and wrenching choices the virus inflicted in one of its deadliest U.S. hotspots. Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — In spring 2020, Diane Quince was recognized for taking a remarkable turn in her life: A college student at 61, she won a $10,000 scholarship for women who navigated major difficulties to pursue an education.
This past January, Quince died at 62 and became one of hundreds of people whose remains lingered in a temporary morgue that was opened at the peak of New York City's battle with the coronavirus but is still operating over a year later.