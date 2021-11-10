Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho inmate who became the first person to receive court-ordered gender confirmation surgery after suing the state Department of Correction is asking a judge to order the state to pay more than $2.8 million in attorney fees and other costs associated with the case.
The state has until Nov. 22 to respond to the motion from Adree Edmo, who is no longer in state custody. Gov. Brad Little's office declined to comment on the case because it is still moving forward in court.