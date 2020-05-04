Inmate transferred to West Virginia positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a roundtable in Huntington, W.Va. Justice on Thursday, April 30, 2020, said he is lifting the statewide stay-home order next week as part of his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions. The Republican said a new rule will go into effect Monday, May 4 encouraging people to stay home but not requiring them to do so. less FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a roundtable in Huntington, W.Va. Justice on Thursday, April 30, 2020, said he is lifting the statewide stay-home order next ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Inmate transferred to West Virginia positive for coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who was transferred from out of state to West Virginia tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Monday.

The inmate was among 124 sent to the Federal Correctional Institution at Gilmer from the U.S. Marshals Service on April 28. None showed symptoms of the virus when they arrived at the medium-security prison in the city of Glenville, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

During routine temperature checks Friday, the inmate had a fever and other symptoms including a cough, body aches and a loss of appetite, the statement said. The inmate was sent to a hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.

The statement said he was returned to the prison Saturday and placed in isolation.

The inmates had been screened and had their temperatures checked several times, including before boarding their flight, after landing and after arriving at the prison, where they were placed into quarantine.

West Virginia officials, including Gov. Jim Justice, have asked the Bureau of Prisons to reconsider the transfers to Glenville and to the federal prison at Hazelton. Justice did not address the inmate's positive test during a conference call Monday, and an email sent to his spokesman was not immediately returned.

It wasn’t immediately known when inmates would be sent to Hazelton. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Sue Allison said last week that “no further movement to quarantine sites is scheduled at this time.”

Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal has said 10 sites across the country with available bed space were identified to house the new inmates, a move to relieve overcrowding. Carvajal said inmates who don’t test positive for the virus after the quarantine will then be transported to their designated prisons.

About 1,200 people in West Virginia have the virus after more than 53,000 tests, according to the state health department. At least 50 people have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can bring about more severe illness and even death.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.