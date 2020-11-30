Inmate dies at Nebraska prison; grand jury to investigate

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — An inmate has died at the state prison in Tecumseh, and a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

Todd Shade, 47, died at the prison on Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. The cause of Shade’s death has not been determined, but prison officials said he was being treated for a long-term medical condition.

Shade was serving a 100-year sentence on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He began serving his sentence in 1995.

State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.