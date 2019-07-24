Inmate death reported at troubled Virginia jail

NORTH PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Jail officials in Virginia say a 42-year-old inmate at the Riverside Regional Jail has died after going into medical distress.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the inmate experienced a medical emergency early Wednesday while being examined by medical personnel and later died after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Spokeswoman Capt. Laura Gray said Brown's cause of death is unknown but that it appears he died of natural causes. An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner's office.

The jail has come under increased scrutiny during the past year over inmate deaths.

Last week, the Board of Corrections placed Riverside under closer state supervision after the board's jail review committee found problems that may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of two inmates in 2017.