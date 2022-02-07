Initial report doesn't ID cause of Pittsburgh bridge failure

Gene J. Puskar/AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An initial review did not identify the cause of a recent bridge collapse in Pittsburgh but concluded it began at the structure's west end, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report issued Monday.

The report said investigators found no primary fractures in sections of welded steel girders they examined that were considered “fracture critical.” A fracture critical area in a beam is the part most likely to show damage if the bridge has suddenly given way.