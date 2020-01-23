Indoor sidewalk sales in Darien, Thursday through Saturday

Not too cold to shop!

This Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 14 of Darien’s locally owned shops will be participating in indoor sidewalk sales.

“This is a great time to find fabulous bargains on winter merchandise. You can find great gifts for family, friends, and yourself to fill in your wardrobe, find a Valentine’s Day gift for that special person,” said the press release from the Darien Chamber of Commerce.

The participating shops are Baubles, Browne & Co., Coco and Lala, Darien Sport Shop, The Dock Shop, EGG New York, Everything Is Rosey, Helen Ainson, Kirby and Company, Kirby Girl, J. McLaughlin-Darien, Morley-Darien, Shoes ‘N’ More, Tina Dragone-Darien, The event is coordinated by the Darien Chamber of Commerce.