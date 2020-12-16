Indonesian police move top terror suspect for investigation ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 3:12 a.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities transferred 23 suspected militants arrested in recent weeks to the capital on Wednesday, including a man suspected of helping make the bombs for the deadly 2002 attacks on the island of Bali.
Among those transferred was Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, who is accused of involvement in making a number of bombs, including those for the Bali attack, which killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, and a 2003 attack on the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta that killed 12.
ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI