Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 4:30 a.m.
1 of6 A man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health workers in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Nurse Novita Sirait, right, gives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country has started giving COVID-19 vaccine to health workers this month as its first stage of a plan to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A man wearing mask to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak prays at a mosque in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began crossed 1 million on Tuesday and hospitals in some hard-hit areas were near capacity.
Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 13,094 on Tuesday to bring the country’s total to 1,012,350, the most in Southeast Asia. The total number of deaths reached 28,468.
Written By
NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN