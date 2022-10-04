Indonesia police: Stadium exit gates too small for escape EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 7:45 a.m.
1 of33 A man throws flowers outside Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, officials said. Dicky Bisinglasi/AP Show More Show Less
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — The gates at the Indonesian soccer stadium where police fired tear gas that set off a deadly crush were too small and could only accommodate two at a time when hundreds were trying to escape, police investigators said Tuesday.
Photos from the Malang stadium where 125 people died and hundreds were injured on Saturday night in one of the deadliest disasters during sporting events showed four connecting door panels forming one gate. There were 14 gates in total.