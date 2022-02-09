Indonesia frees croc from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years MOHAMMAD TAUFAN, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 3:42 a.m.
1 of6 People gather around a crocodile that just had a tire from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Feb. 7, 2022. The wild crocodile with the used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher in a tireless effort that wildlife conservation officials hailed as a milestone. Mohammad Taufan/AP Show More Show Less
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — A wild crocodile with a used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher in a tireless effort that wildlife conservation officials hailed as a milestone Wednesday.
The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) saltwater female crocodile has become an icon to the people in Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi. The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her.
MOHAMMAD TAUFAN