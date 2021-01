3 1 of 3 Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have detained the Iranian and Chinese crewmembers of two tankers that were seized for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters, an official said Tuesday.

“The Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya are on the way to Batam island now. The crews are being detained for further investigation,” Maritime Security Agency spokesperson Wisnu Pramandita said.