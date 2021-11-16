Indonesia baby elephant dies after losing half of her trunk RISKA MUNAWARAH, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 5:54 a.m.
1 of6 File - A Sumatran elephant calf that lost half of its trunk, is treated at an elephant conservation center in Saree, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The elephant died Tuesday after losing half her trunk to a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species, officials said, despite efforts to amputate and treat her wounds. Munandar/AP Show More Show Less
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A baby elephant in Indonesia’s Sumatra island died Tuesday after losing half her trunk to a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species, officials said, despite efforts to amputate and treat her wounds.
“We have tried our best, but it can’t be helped either,” said Agus Arianto, the head of Aceh province’s conservation agency. “Its trunk was getting rotten and no longer functioning.”
