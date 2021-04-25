Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found EDNA TARIGAN and FADLAN SYAM, Associated Press April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 8:08 a.m.
BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor.
The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials had also said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.
