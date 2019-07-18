Indiana won't appeal order blocking abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general has reversed himself and decided against appealing a federal judge's decision to block a state law that would ban a second-trimester abortion procedure.

A judge granted a preliminary injunction last month sought by doctors who perform dilation and evacuation abortions.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill said after that ruling that he would try to have the injunction lifted, but he announced Wednesday his office would concentrate on arguing that the law is constitutional. That decision means the law can't be enforced while court proceedings continue.

The law passed this spring by Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature calls the abortion procedure "dismemberment abortion."

The U.S. Supreme Court declined last month to revive a similar Alabama law. Hill's office says five other states have ongoing court cases over such procedure bans.