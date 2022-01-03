Indiana's GOP governor, lawmakers differing on top issues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed a tax cut for some businesses Monday that is decidedly less ambitious than what many of his fellow Republicans want to seek during the new legislative session.

Holcomb continued his cautious approach toward state finances ahead of legislators returning to the Statehouse for Tuesday’s start of the 2022 session. The governor also is facing disagreements with a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and declined to say whether he supports adding political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections.