Indiana residents speak out on proposed BMV gender rule

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents have spoken out about a proposed rule regarding a policy that allows residents who do not identify as male or female to choose a nonbinary option on driver’s licenses.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ new rule would require nonbinary applicants to go through the Indiana State Department of Health to change gender on licenses and identification cards, but State Attorney General Curtis Hill stalled the measure in September because the public wasn’t notified sufficiently.

The BMV began offering residents the option to describe their identity as non-binary, but the policy had been put on hold in October.

Heidi Pezdek urged the agency at a hearing Monday to not fall into this “new social agenda.”

But Attorney Megan Stuart, who opposes the rule for a different reason, says going through the health department is an unnecessary step.

The Journal Gazette reports BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy declined to comment.

