Indiana officer resigns 2 months after fight where man died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana police officer has resigned nearly two months after a Pennsylvania man died following a fight with police.

Evansville police spokesman Officer Phil Smith said Thursday that Trevor Koontz's resignation was voluntary. He said he couldn't say why Koontz resigned.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that an internal police investigation found that Koontz and two others officers didn't use excessive force on 55-year-old Edward Snukis. The St. Clair, Pennsylvania, man died Sept. 13 after the fight.

Evansville police say Snukis was intoxicated and belligerent at a car dealership when fought with officers and reportedly struck Koontz in the face. Another officer used a stun gun twice against Snukis, who stopped breathing before an ambulance arrived .

The local coroner hasn't released an official cause of death for Snukis.

