Indiana man organizing Colorado search for missing sister

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man whose sister vanished in May after going on a bicycle ride near her Colorado home is organizing a search of the mountainous area, saying that his family has waited long enough.

Andy Moorman announced the planned search of the area near Maysville, Colorado, on Saturday during a candlelight vigil for Suzanne Morphew, 49, in her central Indiana hometown of Alexandria.

He said he hopes to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day expedition to scour the mountainous area where his younger sister was last seen on May 10, about 150 miles (241 kilometes) southwest of Denver, The Herald Bulletin reported.

“I’ve got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family. We were quiet for a while because the investigators asked that of us, but it’s time now to rally the troops and go west and find her," Moorman said.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have fielded hundreds of tips and conducted dozens of searches, to no avail, for Morphew, who is from the Maysville area.

She's the daughter of Gene Moorman, the former owner of the popular Gene’s Root Beer drive-in restaurant in Anderson, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Andy Moorman said the past four months have been hard on his family, and investigators have been tight-lipped.

“The investigators don’t let loose of very much information. They protect a lot of it for investigative purposes, and that’s been rough," he said.