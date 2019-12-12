Indiana man identified long after fire at Illinois house

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who died in a fire in a east-central Illinois house more than a year ago, authorities said.

The fire in Danville occurred in November 2018. But human remains weren't discovered until October, Vermilion County coroner Jane McFadden said Thursday.

The remains were identified as Timothy Duncan, 52, of Covington, Indiana. McFadden said he died from smoke inhalation.

Duncan attended Purdue University and enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, according to an online obituary posted by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Indiana