Indiana lawmakers push for expanded nursing home visitation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are seeking to change visitation restrictions at the state's health and residential care sites amid concerns about residents' declining interactions with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.
A measure that advanced to the full House Wednesday after a unanimous committee vote would require health facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident during compassionate care situations. Those include if the resident is dying, grieving a recent death, experiencing emotional distress or needing encouragement to eat or drink.