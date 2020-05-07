Indiana jobless claims top 600,000 during virus outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Almost 44,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week from business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Indiana has had about 612,000 people seek jobless aid over the past seven weeks, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday.

Last week’s 43,777 initial applications were the fewest the state has received during that period — but still about 15 times more than Indiana’s weekly pace before widespread business shutdowns began in mid-March.

Nationally, roughly 33.5 million people have sought unemployment aid in the past seven weeks. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new order easing some business restrictions across most of the state took effect Monday. Indiana heath officials have recorded nearly 1,400 deaths involving people with confirmed or probably COVD-19 illnesses in less than two months.