ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer announced plans Tuesday to expand production of luxury RVs at its northern Indiana campus and create up to 650 new jobs by 2023.

Alliance Recreational Vehicles said it will invest $33 million to expand its Elkhart campus, which opened in 2009 in the city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago. The company plans to create up to 650 new jobs by the end of 2023, and said it has already hired 75 new workers.