Indiana GOP candidate's posting condemned by party leaders

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Republican officials have denounced a Facebook posting by one of the party’s Indiana congressional candidates about white supremacy.

The posting on candidate Mark Leyva’s Facebook page has a photo of a white woman wearing sunglasses with the phrase: “Know the warning signs of white supremacy.” The post says those include full time-employment, literacy and no criminal record.

Leyva is a longshot candidate in northwestern Indiana’s heavily Democratic 1st District against Democratic nominee Frank Mrvan. Leyva has been the losing Republican challenger several times to retiring Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.

Leyva declined to respond when asked whether the posting was appropriate for a congressional candidate, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

“All right, you know what, I’m not even going to comment, OK. This is social media, all right,” Leyva said.

Indiana Republican Party spokesman Jake Oakman said the state GOP “condemns such disgusting and divisive materials.”

“That Facebook post has no place in the political discussion, or anywhere in society — let alone from someone who wants to represent Hoosiers in the United States Congress,” Oakman said.

Dan Dernulc, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, said the posting was a “big taint” on Leyva’s campaign.