Indian military: 2 drones intercepted over base in Kashmir AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 6:33 a.m.
1 of9 Indian army soldiers patrol on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Security personnel stop vehicles for checking on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Indian army soldiers patrol on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Security personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Security personnel stop vehicles for checking on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Security personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Pathankot highway after troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, June 28, 2021. India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region.
The military said troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu city.