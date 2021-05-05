Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 1:55 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, a man walks carrying a refilled cylinder as family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill their oxygen cylinders at Mayapuri area in New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Health workers carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 outside a field hospital in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, health workers bring a patient to be admitted at a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India. The country has witnessed scenes of people dying outside overwhelmed hospitals, funeral pyres lighting up the night sky and authorities getting requests to cut down trees in parks because crematoriums have run out of fuel. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, relatives react to heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. Amit Sharma/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 An Indian man wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus waits to enter a goverment Hospital in Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A woman who was turned back following shortage of COVID-19 vaccine argues with a doctor at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Monday, May. 3, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.” Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government faced calls for a strict lockdown to slow a devastating surge in new coronaviorus cases, and a court in New Delhi on Wednesday will decide whether to punish officials for failing to end a 2-week-old erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals.
With 382,315 new confirmed cases, India's tally has risen to more than 20.6 million since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 226,188. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.