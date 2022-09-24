India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — India's foreign minister laid out the country's plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during his speech Saturday in front of the U.N. General Assembly.
India assumes the mantle of the consortium of leading developed and developing nations in December. Subramanyam Jaishankar said India's approach would be “based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all.”