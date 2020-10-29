India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US

An election officer checks the temperature of a voter before allowing voters to pass at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. With an overall declining coronavirus positive trend, Indian authorities decided to hold the first state legislature election since the outbreak of COVID-19. People began voting Wednesday in the country’s third largest state Bihar with of a population of about 122 million people. less An election officer checks the temperature of a voter before allowing voters to pass at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Wednesday, ... more Photo: Aftab Alam Siddiqui, AP Photo: Aftab Alam Siddiqui, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.

The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.