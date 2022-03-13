‘Incredible Colon’ in Kentucky helps illustrate cancer risks

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — An interactive, inflatable colon was on display at Baptist Health Paducah for hospital visitors to walk through and examine an inside look at what symptoms of colon cancer could look like.
The 20-foot “Incredible Colon” display shows a visual representation of a healthy colon near one end. It then displays colon cancer symptoms beginning with the presence of polyps and working down all the way to advanced-stage colon cancer. The Incredible Colon also illustrates what some diseases, including Crohn’s Disease, look like on the inside of a colon.