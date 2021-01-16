Inauguration week prayer event aims to show Christian unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a politically divided nation prepares to inaugurate a new president in the wake of a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a group of Christian leaders is hoping to ease tensions through prayer during three days of ecumenical, nonpartisan programming.
Using the slogan and social media tag #PeaceWithJustice, the effort aims to project spiritual unity and counter people's feelings of helplessness with action, during a time of high alert with thousands of troops securing the capital following the Jan. 6 violence, which has led to about 120 arrests so far.