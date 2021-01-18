Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans KAT STAFFORD, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 12:19 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — The resiliency, culture and heroism of Black Americans and the African Diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak at the event, “We Are One,” which will also honor the historic nature of her being the first Black and South Asian woman to become vice president of the United States.