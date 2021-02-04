In thrice-demolished village, a Mideast battle of wills JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 11:56 a.m.
1 of11 A Palestinian Bedouin boy holds a Palestinian flag after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A Palestinian Bedouin rests while rebuilding an animal pen after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Palestinian Bedouins boy rebuild a fence for an animal pen after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Bedouin boys play with Palestinian flags after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsah hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Palestinian Bedouin boys play with Palestinian flags after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
KHIRBET HUMSU, West Bank (AP) — It looks like the aftermath of a tornado.
There are dirt plots where there used to be makeshift homes; tent poles stacked like firewood; fencing and scrap metal scattered across a desert valley greened by winter rain; a cold firepit and a pile of kitchen essentials where a cooking tent once stood.