In photos: Ubuntu Storytellers celebrate Juneteenth in Darien with stories of liberation, freedom

Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — The Ubuntu Storytellers held a celebration of Juneteenth with "Victory and Jubilation: Stories of Liberation Despite..." in the Darien Library Community Room on June 15. The Ubuntu Storytellers are a diverse group of Black, brown and mixed-race professional storytellers who shared stories of triumph and jubilation and their experiences with discrimination, racism and microaggressions. The group were at the library courtesy of Pat Sheary, Head of Adult Programs at the Darien Library, who served light drinks and cupcakes during event.

Among the storytellers were Jezrie Marcado-Courtney, who spoke of "The Element of Freedom;" Jill Marie Snyder, who spoke of "The UnGuidance Counselor;" Laconia Therrio, who told the story of "Grandma Ruth & Blackie;" and Cynthis Rojas, who spoke of her experience being "Left Behind."