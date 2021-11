DARIEN — More than 150 runners and walkers from Saint Luke’s Parish in Darien stepped off Sunday for the fifth annual Run with the Saints.

The fundraiser offered a 3-mile run as well as a 1-mile kids/adult walk, both along a beautiful route by the water. Run with the Saints raises funds to support Saint Luke’s initiatives in Cuba.

The final figures were not in yet, but it may be the most successful run yet, according to one of the organizers. Dozens of runners came from running clubs around the state, organizers said.

The family-favorite event also includes an open-air lunch and silent auction at the church at 1864 Post Road, with more than 300 participants.

Event proceeds will send Cuban children to the National Episcopal Youth Camp next summer. The funds will also help pay for community meals for the food insecure and support repairs and improvements to the crumbling community center and church at Santa Cruz del Norte, Saint Luke’s Cuban partner parish.

“The Cuban people have suffered greatly due to the (COVID-19) pandemic and the country is currently grappling with severe food shortages,” the church said in a statement.

A team of parishioners from Saint Luke’s is working with a companion Episcopal parish in Santa Cruz del Norte, east of Havana. Saint Luke’s sponsors both youth and adult trips to the island, which are on pause due to the pandemic. Additionally, the church funded and helped construct a water filtration system at the church that is now providing the first reliably fresh water to people of Santa Cruz del Norte.

For more information or to make a further donation, contact Pam Vossler, event co-chair, at ptdey@aol.com or 203.395.7343.

Saint Luke’s also thanks its event sponsors for their support: Bryan and Brian Construction, Darien Butcher Shop, Darien Plumbing & Heating, Edgerton, Inc., First County Bank, Flowers & Flowers, JetBlue, Michael Joseph’s, Monograms off Madison, Nielsen’s Florist, North Star International Life & Leadership Coaching/Grief Recovery, Sails Bar & Grill, Sanda's Cleaners, Specs, Tanknology, Ten Twenty Post, Verizon, Vineyard Vines and Williams & Company.