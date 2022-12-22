In photos: Norwalk's Temple Shalom celebrates Hanukkah with Darien menorah lighting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14
Middlesex Middle School's Camarata Singers perform during a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children. Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosted the event.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of14
Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.