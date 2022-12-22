Skip to main content
In photos: Norwalk's Temple Shalom celebrates Hanukkah with Darien menorah lighting

Photo of Christian Abraham
Christian Abraham

Temple Shalom in Norwalk hosts a Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday December 21, 2022. In addition to the menorah lighting, there were songs sung by a local choir, free food, deserts, a toy drive and gift bags for the children.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media

I'm from Wilkes-Barre, PA. I got my start in photojournalism while still in high school, freelancing for the local newspapers. Did a stint in the US Navy and was part of ship's company on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) from 1989-1992. I was hired at the Connecticut Post in 2002 and have recently transferred to the Stamford Advocate.