DARIEN — One neighbor said they would sue. Another told members of the Planning and Zoning Commission he would “see them soon around town.”

Nearly a year after it was first proposed, Darien’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the redevelopment of 3 Parklands Drive in a vote that capped an eventful Tuesday meeting — and sparked immediate frustration and anger from residents who have long opposed the project.

For weeks, the commission has been deliberating on the controversial project, which Parklands LLC owner Robert Gillon first brought to the commission in March 2021. Gillon is seeking to convert the existing office building into a multi-family residential housing unit that was slated to have 60 units, seven of them affordable.

But the project has generated much blowback among residents who protested the redevelopment’s size and expressed fears of how disruptive the project would be, citing the recently-built senior-care facility on the same property and overseen by the same developer that had major construction issues.

They have also pointed to an increase of traffic in an already clogged intersection, and potential environmental impact on neighboring woods.

Tuesday’s commission meeting devolved into chaos after the final vote, which followed a few moments of back-and-forth between the members as they first drastically slashed the number of units, then increased them to the original 60 units and adding another affordable unit.

Some attendees could be heard expressing disbelief and frustration — a few using profanity — before leaving the virtual meeting, while meeting organizers attempted to mute those speaking out.

Staff could not keep up with the number of unmuted attendees speaking, however. One attendee specifically addressed comments to commissioner Jim Rand, who abruptly left the meeting shortly before it ended.

“I know people aren't happy,” Rand said. “I see no reason for the members of this commission who give so generously of their time and energy to have to listen to abuse from members of the public that aren't happy.”

Proponents of the plan have said the project would bring much-needed diversity of housing to Darien, something that is required under state of Connecticut law.

Gillon, the developer, has said that the proposed residential use is more compatible than an office building for the space. Neighbors, citing the height and scale of the project, have disagreed.

In hearings, commissioners have said that concerns about the environmental impact to two bordering nature preserves, while well-founded, have been addressed by the land’s stewards themselves, who have not objected to the project.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner George Reilly made a drastic change to the draft resolution before a vote, asking for 40 units instead of the 55 units on the table from last week. Three members of the commission approved that resolution, two of whom had indicated in previous meetings they would not vote for a project without a 33 percent reduction in the number of units.

But after some back and forth — and seeming confusion — on how the commission could enforce that reduction, chair Stephen Olvany threw a curveball and proposed another amendment: restoring the number of units to its full 60 units, including an added affordable unit.

When the commission finally moved to a vote, three members — Rand, Olvany and Adam Balgach — voted to approve the project with 60 units. Two other members, Reilly and Geoff Ball, voted against the project.

“It was deplorable decision making and committee chaos for what needed to be a thoughtful, permanent decision,” said resident Sandra Conway, who lives in a Fairmead Road property directly bordering the proposed development, in a message following the vote.

“(The chair) prioritized one affordable unit at the expense of traffic, safety, density, height and every single concern raised by the community,” she said.