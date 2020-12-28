In busy news year, COVID-19 touches almost all in SC JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 7:18 a.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, a face so familiar to South Carolinians at the end of 2020, gathered lawmakers into a room for a public briefing on Jan. 29 with both a warning and an admission.
She said a “nCoV” virus first detected in China had infected five people in the United States. It was “a very serious and rapidly evolving situation” and "a potential public health threat in the United States.”
