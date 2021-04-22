In Romania, 'modern slaves' burn noxious trash for a living STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 2:56 a.m.
Vidra, Romania (AP) — In the trash-strewn slums of Sintesti, less than 10 miles from Romania’s capital, Mihai Bratu scrapes a dangerous living for his Roma family amid the foul reek of burning plastic that cloys the air day and night.
Like many in this community, for him illegally setting fire to whatever he can find that contains metal — from computers to tires to electrical cables — seems like his only means of survival.
Written By
STEPHEN McGRATH