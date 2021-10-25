In Photos: To celebrate Halloween, Darien kids turn store windows into art
Ava Mohr, 13, and her friend Maddie Smaldon, 13, not pictured, paint a skull onto the window at Heights Pizza in Darien on Saturday, when about 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses.
Anna Duarte , 13, and classmates paint a Halloween theme onto the window at Kumon, an academic learning center in Darien, on Saturday.
Toby Mossa, 16, paints a Halloween theme onto the window at Big Shots frame shop in Darien as his mom, Jane, films him on Saturday.
Above, Maddie Smaldon, 13, and her friend Ava Mohr, 13, not pictured, paints a skull onto the window at Heights Pizza in Darien on Saturday. Around 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses. At right,
Maisie Pascal, 12, paints Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters onto the window at Jen Lee Custon Suits in Darien on Saturday.
Around 70 kids participated in a window painting contest of local businesses for Halloween in Darien, Conn., on Saturday October 23, 2021.
Ingrid Cavanna, 12, left, and her friend Maisie Pascal, 12, paint Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters onto the window at Jen Lee Custon Suits in Darien, Conn., on Saturday October 23, 2021. Around 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses.
Maddie smaldon, 13, and her friend Ava Mohr, 13, in back, paint the window at Heights Pizza in Darien, Conn., on Saturday October 23, 2021. Around 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses.
Kyla Marty, 13, and several of her classmates paint a Halloween theme onto the window at Kumon, an academic learning center in Darien, Conn., on Saturday October 23, 2021. Around 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses.
DARIEN — Some windows in town are getting the Halloween treatment, courtesy of Darien kids who turned out on Saturday to participate in an annual window painting contest.
To celebrate spooky season, around 70 children on 21 teams were tasked with painting the windows of several local businesses in town. The contest began at Town Hall, where children received their paints before letting their creativity run wild. Each team received at least one window to paint.