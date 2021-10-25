Skip to main content
In Photos: To celebrate Halloween, Darien kids turn store windows into art

Raga Justin
Ava Mohr, 13, and her friend Maddie Smaldon, 13, not pictured, paint a skull onto the window at Heights Pizza in Darien on Saturday, when about 70 kids participated in the Halloween window painting contest of local businesses.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Some windows in town are getting the Halloween treatment, courtesy of Darien kids who turned out on Saturday to participate in an annual window painting contest.

To celebrate spooky season, around 70 children on 21 teams were tasked with painting the windows of several local businesses in town. The contest began at Town Hall, where children received their paints before letting their creativity run wild. Each team received at least one window to paint.

This is the 24th annual window painting contest and is sponsored by the Darien Youth Commission. Winners will be judged all next week and the winning team will be invited to a reception to claim their prize.