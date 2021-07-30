Skip to main content
News

In Photos: Kids enjoy a day on the Sound during Darien boat camp

21
Wes Oliver helps Campers from ROSCCO (Rogers School Community Center Organization) summer vacation program including Nojah Dior Dixon, 9, get ready for a day on the water during the Noroton Yacht Club's 25th annual Boat/Camp Friday July 30, 2021, at the Yacht Club in Darien, Conn. Person-to-Person, Darien Boat Club, Darien Police Marine Unit, Noroton Fire Department, Norwalk Seaport Association, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary--Norwalk Flotilla 72 and Darien Sail and Power Squadron partner to provide a safe on-the-water experience for underserved children.
1of21

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media