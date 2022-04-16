In Photos: Darien volunteers carry cross through downtown for Good Friday Christian Abraham April 16, 2022
Shingo Nara holds up a cross and prays as congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and St. Luke's Parish Darien join together to walk with a wooden cross along Post Road on Good Friday in Darien, Conn., on Friday April 15, 2022. About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represent the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.
Maureen Eckrich volunteers to carry the cross as she and congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and St. Luke's Parish Darien join together to walk along Post Road on Good Friday in Darien, Conn., on Friday April 15, 2022. About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represent the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.
Steve Knowles volunteers first to carry a rough hewn wooden cross with congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and St. Luke's Parish Darien, who have joined together to walk with the cross along Post Road on Good Friday in Darien, Conn., on Friday April 15, 2022. About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represent the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.
DARIEN — Volunteers and congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and Saint Luke's Parish joined together to walk along Post Road on Good Friday.
About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represented the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.
Christian Abraham