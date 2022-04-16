Skip to main content
In Photos: Darien volunteers carry cross through downtown for Good Friday

Christian Abraham
Shingo Nara holds up a cross and prays as congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and St. Luke's Parish Darien join together to walk with a wooden cross along Post Road on Good Friday in Darien, Conn., on Friday April 15, 2022. About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represent the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Volunteers and congregants from The First Congregational Church of Darien and Saint Luke's Parish joined together to walk along Post Road on Good Friday.

About 50 people walked to 13 stops along the route which represented the 13 stations of the cross. Prayers read at each stop were tailored to fit each place, like one for the fire department and one for the train station.