In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear FERNANDA PESCE, Associated Press May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 12:21 p.m.
1 of18 People work to lower a heavy, wooden cross from a hilltop to carry it to a church as part of celebrations marking the day of the Holy Cross, in the Santa Cruz Xochitpec neighborhood of Mexico City, late Monday, May 2, 2022. The importance of the fabric-draped cross is reflected in the town's very name, which means "Holy Cross of the Flowered Hill." Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
SANTA CRUZ XOCHITEPEC (AP) — Dozens of men strained and struggled as they hefted a huge cross adorned with colorful ribbons and trudged down a steep hill in a yearly ceremony of the Day of the Cross celebrated in the Mexico City neighborhood of Santa Cruz Xochitepec.
The ceremony on the Cerro de Xochitepec came a day before the formal day on the church calendar, Tuesday, when the cross is the centerpiece of a Mass and a new one is adorned for a return trek up the hill in a week.
