In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 8:05 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker.
“Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”
LEAH WILLINGHAM