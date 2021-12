DARIEN — The shelves at Grieb’s Pharmacy last week held 14,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits. But now they are bare.

And that hasn’t stopped the demand.

“If we had them, there’d be droves of people coming in,” said Tim Harvey, Grieb’s pharmacy manager. “We’re definitely still receiving hundreds and hundreds of phone calls every day.”

As the need for COVID testing skyrockets during the holiday season due to the highly contagious omicron variant, the town and state expect to assuage it with a new influx of home tests in the coming days. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that Connecticut will distribute 500,000 home test kits through the National Guard starting Thursday, with 1 million more to arrive in January.

Darien will receive 2,700 test kits in that first batch, according to a list provided by the state. Each kit is free and includes two tests and instructions.

The town will distribute two kits per family on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a Code Red message from First Selectman Monica McNally.

The rollout will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Darien High School, she said. Proof of residency will be required to pick up the kits.

Residents must enter from Noroton Avenue and exit on Nutmeg Lane, because High School Lane will be blocked, McNally said. Residents will be notified via alert once all the tests have been given out.

But until those kits arrive, residents are relying on their local connections for at-home testing kits. And the cupboard there is nearly bare.

The independent Darien pharmacy said they banked a shipment at the start of last week of 14,000 at-home test kits, all of which flew off the shelves in the days leading up to Christmas.

Now, the store does not have any testing kits left in stock — a symptom of high demand as municipalities across the state, including Darien, experience a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Harvey said he first noticed a surge in demand after Thanksgiving, when case counts began to rise. The pharmacy was able to find a wholesaler that could expedite a shipment of the 14,000 testing kits last week.

“All of a sudden, Christmas came around, and people were purchasing tests, obviously to see their families for one and then also because people were sick,” Harvey said. “The demand just skyrocketed all at once.”

The pharmacy sells Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests, produced through ACON Laboratories. The testing kits start retailing at $14.99.

Much of the demand seemed to be driven by Darien residents, Harvey said, although he said he noticed some customers coming from nearby Stamford and New Canaan.

Currently, none of the wholesalers the store has contacted have any testing kits in stock, Harvey said.

But personnel are attempting to secure another shipment as soon as possible, while gauging future demand to determine how many testing kits they should order.

After the holiday rush, “that large need could go away very quickly,” Harvey said. “We’re hoping whatever we order will have expiration dates as far out as physically possible. That’s something that people can stock up on, versus just needing it right now.”